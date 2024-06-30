River Street Advisors LLC Makes New $294,000 Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 48,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 15,208 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,850,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,285. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $163.81.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

