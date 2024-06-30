River Street Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

River Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $656,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 32,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after buying an additional 15,156 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PEP traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.93. 8,756,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,392,291. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $192.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.31. The company has a market capitalization of $226.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 81.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.38.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

