Romano Brothers AND Company Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Romano Brothers AND Company lessened its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.80. 3,400,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,874,747. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.89. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $42.15.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

