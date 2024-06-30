Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 1,075 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Romano Brothers AND Company lessened its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Generac by 219.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $76,740.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,611.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $76,740.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,611.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,170,948.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,785 shares of company stock worth $11,688,161 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Generac stock traded down $3.71 on Friday, hitting $132.22. 1,714,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,240. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.44. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.60 million. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.67.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

