Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 445 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Romano Brothers AND Company lowered its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,789 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 1.2% of Romano Brothers AND Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 3.3% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 264,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $21,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in CVS Health by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 104,722 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after purchasing an additional 24,992 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in CVS Health by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 80,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 6.4% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 14.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
CVS Health Stock Up 1.2 %
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.05.
CVS Health Profile
CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.
