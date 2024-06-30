Roth Capital Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franklin Covey in a research note issued on Thursday, June 27th. Roth Capital analyst J. Martin now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Franklin Covey’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $61.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.03 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 6.50%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities cut their price target on Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE FC opened at $38.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $504.26 million, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. Franklin Covey has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $48.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 19.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth $59,000. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

