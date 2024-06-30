Royal Bank of Canada Increases Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target to $228.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $210.00 to $228.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.47.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MMC

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

MMC opened at $210.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $182.96 and a 12 month high of $216.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,159,670.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at $11,159,670.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,993.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.