RSK Smart Bitcoin Price Hits $62,274.80 on Major Exchanges (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $62,274.80 or 1.00628009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $28.06 million and approximately $69,454.72 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 451 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official message board is blog.rsk.co.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 450.63. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 60,910.39677486 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $60,448.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

