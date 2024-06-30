RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC reduced its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,430,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,608,822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,351,313 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in RTX by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,233,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,488,752,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163,222 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $690,154,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in RTX by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in RTX by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,061,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,908 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.39. 13,853,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,408,701. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.42 and a 200-day moving average of $95.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on RTX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

