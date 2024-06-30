Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 10.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth $1,468,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Progressive by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 13,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 29.3% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 18,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.81.

Shares of PGR stock traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $207.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,068,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,151. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $217.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.49 and a 200 day moving average of $193.60.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 4.09%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $639,920.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,808,963.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $639,920.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,453 shares in the company, valued at $6,808,963.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $828,485.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,518 shares of company stock worth $5,055,674. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

