Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Has $250,000 Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 208,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 25,153 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 87.4% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,004.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 85,812 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.5% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 10,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.53. The company had a trading volume of 20,542,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,934,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.97 and its 200 day moving average is $48.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -77.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

