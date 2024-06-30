Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Has $896,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $127.18. 155,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,344. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $132.49.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.