Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Purchases 700 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 57.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,376 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,888,000 after buying an additional 2,424,904 shares during the period. Euclidean Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,062,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,166,000 after acquiring an additional 507,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,054,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,659,000 after acquiring an additional 47,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,955,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,524,778. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $225.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.20 and a 200-day moving average of $202.82.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

