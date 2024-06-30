Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SGMO. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.67.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Down 10.1 %

Shares of SGMO stock opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $74.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,749.06% and a negative return on equity of 182.55%. The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sangamo Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 31,003 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 61.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 23,650 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 180,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 92,002 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 201,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 34,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

