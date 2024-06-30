Sapphire Price Reaches $0.0019 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Sapphire has a total market cap of $3.42 million and $1,080.83 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 40.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,389.03 or 0.05507637 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00045371 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00008313 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00014797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00012952 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00010748 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,801,625,997 coins and its circulating supply is 1,780,996,574 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.