Sapphire Trading Up 1.7% Over Last Week (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $4.71 million and $386.74 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sapphire

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,800,770,797 coins and its circulating supply is 1,780,187,774 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

