Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF) Short Interest Update

Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Savills Price Performance

Shares of Savills stock remained flat at $14.01 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.59. Savills has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $14.01.

Savills Company Profile

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

