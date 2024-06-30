Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF) Short Interest Update

Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Savills Price Performance
Shares of Savills stock remained flat at $14.01 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.59. Savills has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $14.01.
Savills Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Savills
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Savills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.