Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Richardson Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Richardson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 335,205.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 251,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251,404 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 19.1% of Richardson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Richardson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $23,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 32,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 230,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,397,000 after purchasing an additional 11,578 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 503,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,772 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,254,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,463. The firm has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $102.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.46 and a 200 day moving average of $90.64.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

