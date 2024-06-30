Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Brooklyn FI LLC

Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,146 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.87. The stock had a trading volume of 720,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,919. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $63.52. The stock has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.06.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

