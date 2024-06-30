Scotiabank Reiterates “C$10.75” Price Target for AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B)

Scotiabank set a C$10.75 price target on AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AGF.B. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGF Management presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.96.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGF Management

AGF Management Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

TSE AGF.B opened at C$8.45 on Thursday. AGF Management has a 12 month low of C$6.30 and a 12 month high of C$9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$546.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.05.

In other news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 124,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.46 per share, with a total value of C$1,053,270.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 148,560 shares of company stock worth $1,249,629. 18.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGF Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.