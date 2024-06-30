Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Avient in a report released on Wednesday, June 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Avient’s current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Avient’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Avient from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Avient Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE AVNT opened at $43.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.53. Avient has a 12 month low of $27.73 and a 12 month high of $47.87.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.45 million. Avient had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avient

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Avient by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,101,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,784,000 after purchasing an additional 75,715 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Avient by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,580,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,717,000 after purchasing an additional 215,709 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avient in the 4th quarter valued at $2,568,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avient by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 99,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 26,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Avient by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 319,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 19,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Avient Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Avient’s payout ratio is 89.57%.

About Avient

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

