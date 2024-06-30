Seele-N Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23.02 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 89.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 30th. In the last week, Seele-N has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Seele-N has a market cap of $536,748.25 and approximately $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00012356 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00009632 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,534.86 or 1.00002592 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00012701 BTC.
- BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000972 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00005741 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000049 BTC.
- MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00076642 BTC.
Seele-N Token Profile
Seele-N is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.
Seele-N Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.