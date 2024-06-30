Short Interest in AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Rises By 108.6%

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a growth of 108.6% from the May 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AB Volvo (publ) Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) stock opened at $25.49 on Friday. AB Volvo has a 1-year low of $19.26 and a 1-year high of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.19. The company has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 29.66% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

