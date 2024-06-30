Short Interest in American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) Decreases By 67.8%

American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 67.8% from the May 31st total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,974,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

American Green Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ERBB remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,117,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,011,462. American Green has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

American Green Company Profile

American Green, Inc operates as a technology company in the medical cannabis industry in the United States. It develops retail, brand, and commercial cultivating solutions in partnership with licensed retail medical marijuana dispensaries operated under the American Green brand name. The company operates ZaZZZ, a consumer operated marijuana vending machine for automated, age-verifying dispensing of cannabis-based medicines.

