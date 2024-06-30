Short Interest in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Drops By 55.7%

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 55.7% from the May 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of AstroNova

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AstroNova stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of AstroNova at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of ALOT stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.44. 20,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,607. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $115.95 million, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AstroNova has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $18.83.

About AstroNova

AstroNova ( NASDAQ:ALOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.96 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 8.52%.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

