Short Interest in Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Drops By 14.3%

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the May 31st total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Avenue Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ ATXI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.02. Avenue Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $93.75.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($15.40) EPS for the quarter.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of neurologic diseases. Its product candidates include AJ201, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy; intravenous tramadol for the treatment of post-operative acute pain; and BAER-101 for the treatment of epilepsy and panic disorders.

