Short Interest in Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Drops By 40.7%

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the May 31st total of 19,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of BLBX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 13,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,136. Blackboxstocks has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.41.

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blackboxstocks had a negative return on equity of 48.30% and a negative net margin of 125.31%. The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter.

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

