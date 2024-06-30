Short Interest in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Rises By 88.7%

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, a growth of 88.7% from the May 31st total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,115,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,628,000 after purchasing an additional 76,807 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 1.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 15,316 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 548,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 230,363 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 177,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 261,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 14,324 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund alerts:

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

BGB stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.89. The stock had a trading volume of 181,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,290. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $12.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.72.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

About Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.19%.

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.