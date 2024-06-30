Short Interest in Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Expands By 219.8%

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, an increase of 219.8% from the May 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of GLO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.38. The company had a trading volume of 119,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,166. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $5.39.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.63%.

Insider Transactions at Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Opportunities Fund

In other Clough Global Opportunities Fund news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 350,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,198.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLO. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $367,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 51,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 204.5% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 253,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 170,415 shares in the last quarter.

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

