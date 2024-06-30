Short Interest in Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Declines By 39.9%

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,900 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the May 31st total of 274,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Exicure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XCUR opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55. Exicure has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.50.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter.

About Exicure

Exicure, Inc, an early-stage biotechnology company, develops nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. The company's preclinical candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of chronic pain. It also develops immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary SNA technology.

