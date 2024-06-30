Short Interest in Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ) Drops By 61.5%

Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generation Asia I Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Generation Asia I Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Generation Asia I Acquisition by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Generation Asia I Acquisition by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 74,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 27,841 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Generation Asia I Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,204,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its position in Generation Asia I Acquisition by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 368,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 169,031 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generation Asia I Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of GAQ stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.25. 75,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,188. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.05. Generation Asia I Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $11.41.

About Generation Asia I Acquisition

Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

