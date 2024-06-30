Short Interest in Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM) Grows By 80.0%

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Price Performance

Shares of HROWM remained flat at $26.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,981. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.12. Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 has a 12-month low of $22.71 and a 12-month high of $27.72.

Get Harrow Health Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 alerts:

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.7422 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.11%.

About Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027

harrow health, inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the united states. the company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. it also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.