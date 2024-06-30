Short Interest in Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ) Decreases By 50.0%

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of BEEZ stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.86. 249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460. Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.68 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 million, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.95.
About Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.