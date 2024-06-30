Short Interest in InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV) Drops By 74.7%

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 74.7% from the May 31st total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BSJV traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $26.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,267. InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.83 and a 1 year high of $27.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.08.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.1476 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. BSJV was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

