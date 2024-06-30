Short Interest in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Rises By 58.7%

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,700 shares, an increase of 58.7% from the May 31st total of 98,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI UAE ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glovista Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 49.2% in the third quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 194,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 63,980 shares in the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 208,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 108,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.75. 7,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,125. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average is $14.51. The firm has a market cap of $37.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.64. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $15.69.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.5276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap UAE companies. UAE was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

