Short Interest in Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Rises By 77.8%

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 77.8% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Jenoptik Price Performance

JNPKF remained flat at $32.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.98. Jenoptik has a 52-week low of $24.24 and a 52-week high of $32.65.

Jenoptik Company Profile

Jenoptik AG provides advanced photonic solutions and smart mobility solutions in Germany and internationally. The company provides imaging solutions and cameras, including microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and miniaturized digital microscope subsystem; and laser and laser technology, such as laser ablation, scoring, cutting, and rangefinder, as well as laser OEM solutions comprising diode laser and disk laser technology, diode pumped disk lasers, laser systems, and LK heat sink.

