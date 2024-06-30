Short Interest in Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Rises By 77.8%

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 77.8% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Jenoptik Price Performance
JNPKF remained flat at $32.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.98. Jenoptik has a 52-week low of $24.24 and a 52-week high of $32.65.
Jenoptik Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Jenoptik
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.