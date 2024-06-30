Short Interest in Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY) Declines By 58.6%

Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Longfor Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS LGFRY traded down C$0.21 on Friday, hitting C$13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,411. Longfor Group has a 52-week low of C$10.30 and a 52-week high of C$26.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.97.

Longfor Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2785 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

About Longfor Group

Longfor Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, investment, and management businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Property Development, Investment Property Operation, and Services and Others. The Property Development segment develops and sells office and commercial premises, and residential properties.

