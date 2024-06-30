Short Interest in M3, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) Drops By 15.4%

M3, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTHRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,559,000 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the May 31st total of 5,387,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,256.4 days.
M3 Stock Performance
MTHRF remained flat at $9.07 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.92. M3 has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $19.15.
M3 Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than M3
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for M3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.