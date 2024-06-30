Short Interest in Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF) Expands By 26.6%

Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,100 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the May 31st total of 98,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Meridian Mining UK Societas Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MRRDF traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,768. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.30. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a 1 year low of C$0.20 and a 1 year high of C$0.44.
