Short Interest in Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF) Expands By 26.6%

Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,100 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the May 31st total of 98,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

OTCMKTS:MRRDF traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,768. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.30. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a 1 year low of C$0.20 and a 1 year high of C$0.44.

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Espigão polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in Rondônia.

