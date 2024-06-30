Short Interest in NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL) Drops By 16.3%

NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the May 31st total of 108,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 816,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NextPlat Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPL traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.08. 46,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,052. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42. NextPlat has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.84.

NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.49 million for the quarter. NextPlat had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 7.78%.

NextPlat Company Profile

NextPlat Corp operates as a healthcare and e-commerce company in Europe, North America, South America, the Asia and Pacific, and Africa. The company operates full-service retail specialty services pharmacies that provides prescription pharmaceuticals prescription pharmaceuticals, third-party administration, risk and data management services, compounded medications, tele-pharmacy services, anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management, contracted pharmacy services, and health practice risk management to healthcare organizations and providers, as well as supplies prescription medications to long-term care facilities.

