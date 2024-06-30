Short Interest in Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Declines By 26.0%

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the May 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Snam Trading Down 0.3 %
OTCMKTS:SNMRY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.27. 55,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,932. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.59. Snam has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $10.77.
About Snam
