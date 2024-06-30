Short Interest in Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Declines By 26.0%

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the May 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Snam Trading Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:SNMRY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.27. 55,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,932. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.59. Snam has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $10.77.

About Snam

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure. The company operates through Transportation, Storage, Regasification, Energy Transition, and other segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services; and owns and manages liquified natural gas (LNG) regasification plants.

