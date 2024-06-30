Short Interest in SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Decreases By 55.7%

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 55.7% from the May 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SoftBank Trading Up 0.9 %
OTCMKTS SOBKY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.22. 77,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,048. SoftBank has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $13.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average of $12.60.
About SoftBank
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SoftBank
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.