Short Interest in SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Decreases By 55.7%

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 55.7% from the May 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SoftBank Trading Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS SOBKY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.22. 77,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,048. SoftBank has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $13.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average of $12.60.

About SoftBank

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Broadband, Electricity, Yahoo/LINE Business, Financial, and Other Business segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile services under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.

