Short Interest in Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Increases By 34.0%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the May 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.
Thor Explorations Trading Down 5.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS THXPF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.19. 19,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,041. Thor Explorations has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17.
About Thor Explorations
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Thor Explorations
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Thor Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.