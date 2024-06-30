Short Interest in thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Increases By 623.7%

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 623.7% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

thyssenkrupp Stock Up 0.2 %

TKAMY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.38. 5,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,006. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $8.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.