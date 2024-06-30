Short Interest in Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Expands By 83.3%

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRATF remained flat at $31.68 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 902. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.66. Traton has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $38.24.

Traton SE manufactures and sells commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates in Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light- to heavy-duty trucks for distributors, long-distance vans, and construction vehicles, as well as city buses, and intercity and travel coaches; bus chassis, commercial trucks, and diesel engines; and school and commercial buses under the IC Bus brand.

