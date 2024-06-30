Short Interest in Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Decreases By 68.7%

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a decrease of 68.7% from the May 31st total of 170,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Trelleborg AB (publ) Stock Performance

TBABF remained flat at $35.10 on Friday. Trelleborg AB has a 1 year low of $30.62 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.40.

About Trelleborg AB (publ)

Trelleborg AB (publ) provides engineered polymer solutions for seal, damp, and protect critical applications worldwide. The company offers antivibration solutions; automotive boots and noise damping; bearings and bushings; engineered coated fabrics; engineered molded parts; fenders, docking, and mooring; floatover; and fluid handling solutions.

