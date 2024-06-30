Short Interest in Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Expands By 45.0%

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the May 31st total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Turmalina Metals Trading Down 11.8 %

OTCMKTS:TBXXF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. 160,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,601. Turmalina Metals has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12.

Get Turmalina Metals alerts:

About Turmalina Metals

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco project covering 40,340 hectares located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for Turmalina Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turmalina Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.