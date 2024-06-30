Short Interest in Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Expands By 45.0%

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the May 31st total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Turmalina Metals Trading Down 11.8 %
OTCMKTS:TBXXF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. 160,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,601. Turmalina Metals has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12.
About Turmalina Metals
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Turmalina Metals
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Turmalina Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turmalina Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.