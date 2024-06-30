Short Interest in TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:THDDY) Grows By 33.3%

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:THDDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
TV Asahi Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:THDDY remained flat at $13.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. TV Asahi has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $14.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.80.
About TV Asahi
