Short Interest in TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:THDDY) Grows By 33.3%

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:THDDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

TV Asahi Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:THDDY remained flat at $13.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. TV Asahi has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $14.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.80.

Get TV Asahi alerts:

About TV Asahi

(Get Free Report)

See Also

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in television (TV) broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Internet Business, Shopping Business, and Other Businesses segments. It engages in the video distribution with advertisements using the internet, production of video distribution content, and licensing of rights; mail-order sales on TV shopping programs and EC sites; and other businesses, including music publishing, event, equipment sales and leasing, and investment in film business.

Receive News & Ratings for TV Asahi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TV Asahi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.