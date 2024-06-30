Short Interest in Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Grows By 87.2%

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,700 shares, an increase of 87.2% from the May 31st total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 717.0 days.

Wacker Chemie Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WKCMF opened at $105.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.08. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of $98.50 and a fifty-two week high of $157.87.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silica.

