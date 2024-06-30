Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Short Interest Update

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,054,800 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the May 31st total of 2,031,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 620.5 days.

Silver Lake Resources Price Performance

SVLKF stock remained flat at $0.57 on Friday. Silver Lake Resources has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.82.

About Silver Lake Resources

Silver Lake Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company holds interest in the Deflector operations that produce gold bullion and gold-copper concentrates located in the Southern Murchison region of Western Australia; and Mount Monger operations, which produce gold bullion located within the Kalgoorlie terrane subdivision of the Eastern Goldfields Province.

