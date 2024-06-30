Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Short Interest Update

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,054,800 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the May 31st total of 2,031,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 620.5 days.
Silver Lake Resources Price Performance
SVLKF stock remained flat at $0.57 on Friday. Silver Lake Resources has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.82.
About Silver Lake Resources
